Lincoln National Corp Has $18.28 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,332 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 260,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,407. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

