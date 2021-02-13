Lincoln National Corp Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 89,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 204,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,636. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.