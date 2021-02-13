Lincoln National Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,678 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 2,783,717 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.