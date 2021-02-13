Lincoln National Corp Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,267,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,110,000 after purchasing an additional 188,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.