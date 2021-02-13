Lincoln National Corp Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,330,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,373,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 697,583 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

