Lincoln National Corp Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.