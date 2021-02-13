Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. 7,858,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

