Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 2,297,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

