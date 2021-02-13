Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,802,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

