Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.