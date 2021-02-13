Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $230.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

