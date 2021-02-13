Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,570,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,803. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $129.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

