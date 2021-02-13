Lincoln National Corp Purchases 16,579 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.26. 17,440,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,993,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

