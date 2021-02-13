Lincoln National Corp Purchases 21,563 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 618.9% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 162,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 140,015 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,345.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $4,482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. 437,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,347. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

