Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,710 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,021. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

