Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,057 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.50. 9,097,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

