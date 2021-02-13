Lincoln National Corp Purchases 491 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 55.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,710. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $439.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

