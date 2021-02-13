Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 6.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 10.79% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $226,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,538,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

SPIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,618. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

