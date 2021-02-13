Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.97% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $134,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $955,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 807,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.99. 980,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.