Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.18. 1,945,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.98 and a 200-day moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

