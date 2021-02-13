Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 882.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 449,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

