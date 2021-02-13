Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,588 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.95. 245,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,066. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25.

