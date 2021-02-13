Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644,354 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. 1,565,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

