Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Linde by 104.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 912.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Linde by 4,136.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Linde by 190.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

