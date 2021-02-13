Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $212.88 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.01045652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.64 or 0.05470421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,128,139,645 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

