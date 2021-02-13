LiquidApps Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,227.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $14.77 million and $5,227.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033967 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,033,533 coins and its circulating supply is 706,414,474 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

