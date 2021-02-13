Lisk Trading 103.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 103.1% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $400.70 million and approximately $137.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00006641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,200,034 coins and its circulating supply is 127,264,796 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

