Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $6.32 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $9,268.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.00409894 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000115 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.04 or 0.99718383 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 304.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 710,966,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

