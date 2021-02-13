Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $7,327.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.58 million and $7,327.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.48 or 0.00432423 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000113 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.86 or 0.99830295 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 711,058,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.