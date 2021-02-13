Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $200.90 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $200.90 or 0.00429002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.36 billion and $13.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,477,192 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

