Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,480.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $195,900.46 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,468.62 or 1.00037931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00076680 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

