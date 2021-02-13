Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0657 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $180,959.61 and approximately $59.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.45 or 0.99816741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00081343 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

