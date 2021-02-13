Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the January 14th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
About Lithium
