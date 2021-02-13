Lition (LIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $218,032.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $218,032.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.86 or 0.03830402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00425583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.56 or 0.01194956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.00485008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.16 or 0.00456536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00333127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00026218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.