Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,085. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $394.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

