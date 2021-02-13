Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,604 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Source Capital comprises about 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Source Capital worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.04. 9,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,612. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

