Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,279 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

