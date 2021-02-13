Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,131 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

