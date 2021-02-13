Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 240.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 270.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,364 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

