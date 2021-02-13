Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,148. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

