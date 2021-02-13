Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $110.36 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 20.3% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $110,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 7,561,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

