Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,589. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.