Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 101,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 156,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

