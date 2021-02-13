Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,802,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

