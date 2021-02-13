Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,988,395. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

