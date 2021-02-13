Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,848 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,081,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,434,000 after buying an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $89.59. 2,297,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.