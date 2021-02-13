Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 32,279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 234,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 116,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 130,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,961,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.