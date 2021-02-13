Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,893,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $361.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.