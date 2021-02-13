LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.50% of LivaNova worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in LivaNova by 687.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LivaNova by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

