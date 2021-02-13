Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEH traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 3,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. Lixiang Education has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

